Walt Whitman Wildcats outlast Ward Melville Patriots

Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney powers his way up the middle in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney powers his way up the middle in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Senior wide-receiver Frankie Carroll on a touchdown throw from Kevin Dolan in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville running-back Nick Gaffney after a sideline pass from Chris Prussen jets down the left sideline in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Touchdown Patriots.
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen throws a sideline pass in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Walt Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville running-back Nick Gaffney catches a sideline pass from Chris Prussen in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Touchdown, Nick Gaffney. Bill Landon photo
Senior wide-receiver Nolan Fontana bolts down the left sideline for the Patriots in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen fires over the middle in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Walt Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Touchdown Chris Prussen.
Ward Melville running-back Nick Gaffney lunges for extra yardage in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen breaks free on a keeper in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Walt Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen breaks free on a keeper in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Walt Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Nolan Fontana on a punt return in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Walt Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon
Timeout Ward Melville
Ward Melville senior Kevin Dolan #52 in the lead block position escorts Nick Gaffney to the endzone in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Walt Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen breaks free on a keeper in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Walt Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Senior wide-receiver Frankie Carroll in for the touchdown for the Patriots in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville running-back Nick Gaffney after a sideline pass from Chris Prussen saunters into the endzone in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior quarterback Chris Prussen fires over the middle in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Walt Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville crowd. Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney finds a hole on the road in the Suffolk Div 1 semifinal playoff game against Whitman Nov 13. Bill Landon photo
Timeout Ward Melville. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville junior Nick Gaffney drew first blood in the Suffolk Division 1 semifinal playoff road game against Walt Whitman on a 16-yard run to put the Patriots out front, 7-0. Walt Whitman is the No. 1 seed for a reason as they matched the score on an 80-yard run from the line of scrimmage at the 8:15 mark of the opening quarter.

On a trick play Ward Melville quarterback Chris Prussen lateralled the ball to tight end Kevin Dolan who threw to a wide-open Frankie Carroll in the endzone to put his team out front. 

After Whitman matched the score, Prussen, on a keeper, eluded three would-be tacklers, to put his team ahead, 21-14, but the lead was short lived. Whitman scored two unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-21 lead into the halftime break. After a scoreless third quarter, Whitman struck again in the fourth to lead by two scores before Frankie Carroll caught his second touchdown pass, but it was too little too late as the Patriots fell to the Wildcats, 35-29. 

Ward Melville concludes their 2021 campaign with a 7-4 record. 

