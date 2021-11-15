Northport Tigers field hockey ends perfect season

1 of 31

Having won their New York State Class A field hockey semi-final by five goals the day before against Clarence High School, the Northport Tigers advanced to the championship round on Sunday, Nov. 14, against section 2 finalist Shenendehowa High School.

It would be Olivia McKenna’s stick that made the difference when the Northport midfielder rocked the box off an assist by senior forward Shannon Smith to put the Tigers up 1-0. Although Shenendehowa surged in the third quarter, the Tiger defense was able to keep their opponents at bay for what would be the final score to win the NYSPHSAA Class A tournament.

Senior co-captain Sophia Bica and McKenna were a potent one-two combination where both topped Suffolk County scoring charts with Bica tallying 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points, and McKenna had 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points.

Northport finished their 2021 campaign with a perfect 21-0 record.