Northport Tigers field hockey ends perfect season

Northport Tigers field hockey ends perfect season

by -
0 25
1 of 31
The Northport Tigers win the NYS Class A field hockey championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
Northport forward Emma Mclam drives up-field in the NYS Class A final at Centereach High School Nov 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior forward Shannon Smith back pushes past a defender for the Tigers in the NYS Class-A final against Shenendehowa Nov 14. Bill Landon
Northport scores against Shenendehowa in the NYS Class-A final at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon
The Class A field hockey NYS finals at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
Northport co-captain Angelina Longo pushes up the side-line in the NYS Class A championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Credit: Bill Landon
Northport midfielder Olivia McKenna fires up-field in the NYS Class A final Nov 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport wins.
Northport co-captain Angelina Longo pushes up the side-line in the NYS Class A championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Credit: Bill Landon
Northport wins the NYS Class A championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Credit: Bill Landon
Northport midfielder Olivia McKenna with a clearing shot in the NYS Class A final Nov 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport wins the NYS Class A championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Credit: Bill Landon
Northport wins the NYS Class A championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Credit: Bill Landon
Northport co-captain Sophia Bica with a clearing shot in the NYS Class-A final against Shenendehowa Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
The Northport Tigers win the NYS Class A field hockey championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
The NYS Class-A final against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
The Northport Tigers win the NYS Class A field hockey championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
Northport forward Emma Mclam drives up-field in the NYS Class A final at Centereach High School Nov 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport wins the NYS Class A championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Credit: Bill Landon
Senior forward Shannon Smith back passes the ball for the Tigers in the NYS Class-A final against Shenendehowa Nov 14. Bill Landon
Northport goalie Natalie McKenna with the save for the Tigers in the NYS Class-A final against Shenendehowa Nov 14. Bill Landon
The Northport Tigers win the NYS Class A field hockey championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
The Northport Tigers win the NYS Class A field hockey championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
Northport forward Emma Mclam centers the ball in the NYS Class A final at Centereach High School Nov 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior defender Charlotte McGroarty battles for the ball in the NYS Class-A final against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
The Northport Tigers win the NYS Class A field hockey championship against Shenendehowa at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
Northport midfielder Olivia McKenna fires up-field in the NYS Class A final Nov 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport midfielder Olivia McKenna battles mid-field in the NYS Class A final Nov 14. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport midfielder Olivia McKenna battles mid-field in the NYS Class A final Nov 14. Photo by Bill Landon
The Class A field hockey NYS finals at Centereach High School Nov 14. Bill Landon photo
Northport co-captain Sophia Bica with a clearing shot in the NYS Class-A final against Shenendehowa Nov 14. Bill Landon photo

Having won their New York State Class A field hockey semi-final by five goals the day before against Clarence High School, the Northport Tigers advanced to the championship round on Sunday, Nov. 14, against section 2 finalist Shenendehowa High School.

It would be Olivia McKenna’s stick that made the difference when the Northport midfielder rocked the box off an assist by senior forward Shannon Smith to put the Tigers up 1-0. Although Shenendehowa surged in the third quarter, the Tiger defense was able to keep their opponents at bay for what would be the final score to win the NYSPHSAA Class A tournament.

Senior co-captain Sophia Bica and McKenna were a potent one-two combination where both topped Suffolk County scoring charts with Bica tallying 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points, and McKenna had 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points.

Northport finished their 2021 campaign with a perfect 21-0 record.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 95

0 83

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply