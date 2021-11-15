Kara Hahn declares victory in the 5th Legislative District
One Democrat is declaring victory after many of her fellow party members were swept away by the “red wave.”
County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), who was seeking her sixth term in the Legislature, declared victory last week in a press release.
While the Suffolk County Board of Elections is still counting write-in votes, based on the numbers of ballots left, Hahn has claimed she has an insurmountable lead. According to her camp, she stands at a 752-vote lead with only 52 provisional ballots left to count. Her total vote share is over 52%.
“I’m honored to have the ongoing support of the community where I grew up and have served for the last decade.” Hahn said. “I look forward to continuing to deliver results on issues that can make a meaningful impact in the day-to-day lives of working families in this community.”
The 5th Legislative District includes the Three Village area, Port Jefferson, Port Jefferson Station and Terryville.