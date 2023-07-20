Wet Paint Festival reception at Reboli Center moved to July 22

**Important Event Update**

Due to inclement weather forecasts, the Wet Paint Festival Reception being held at The Reboli Center is being moved from Friday, July 21 to: Saturday, July 22 from 5:30pm – 8:00pm.

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a Backyard Picnic Reception to celebrate the artwork and artists of Gallery North’s 2023 Wet Paint Festival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring an awards ceremony (awards will be granted to Best Picnic Blanket Spread and Centerpiece and 1st, 2nd and 32d Place in the People’s Choice of Artwork), live music by the Bayport Jazz Band, coffee and cake. Bring your own picnic spread. For more information, call 631-751-7707 or email [email protected].