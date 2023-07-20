Wrong-way driver and another driver killed in LIE crash in Holtsville

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver that killed him and another male driver in Holtsville in the early hours of July 20.

Thomas Raimondo was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on the westbound Long Island Expressway between Exits 62 and 63, when he crashed the vehicle head-on into a 2005 Acura, driven by Jose Ferreira, at 12:43 a.m.

Raimondo, 61, of Holbrook, and Ferreira, 32, of West Babylon, were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. There were no other passengers.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.