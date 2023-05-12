Westhampton Beach Hurricanes ground Rocky Point Eagles

1 of 21

In a home game against Westhampton Beach Thursday night, May 11, the Rocky Point Eagles entered the halftime break tied 3-3. Rocky Point junior Sydney Woods opened the second half with a goal, putting her team out front by one.

But the Hurricanes rattled off four unanswered goals, retaking the lead and never looking back. Westhampton Beach grounded the Eagles in the Div. II matchup, winning 11-6.

Senior Leela Smith led the Eagles in scoring with three goals, while teammates Kylie Lamoureux, Fiona Vu and Mckenzie Moeller each scored. Goalie Brianna Henke had six stops in net.

The loss drops the Eagles to 9-5 in the division, 11-5 overall. The team will now focus on postseason play which begins Wednesday, May 17.

— Photos by Bill Landon