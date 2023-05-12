Man robs Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Melville

A man passed a teller at note at 9:42 a.m. demanding cash at Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 1033 Route 109. The teller did not comply with the man’s demands and the man fled the bank on foot. Approximately 20 minutes later, the man passed a teller a note demanding cash at Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 501 Walt Whitman Road. The teller complied with the man’s demands and the man fled on foot.

The man was described as Black, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on these incidents to call the Major Case Unit at 631- 852-6555.