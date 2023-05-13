Silver alert issued for Bayport man with dementia

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bayport man who suffers from

dementia. Joseph Goetzfried, 70, was last seen leaving on foot from his residence on Middle Road at approximately 10 a.m. on May 12. He was reported missing by an employee at his

living facility at approximately 7 p.m. He may be in the areas of Sayville or Patchogue.

Goetzfried is white, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeved tee shirt, tan khaki shorts, and a tan bucket hat.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Goetzfried’s location to call 911 or Fifth

Squad detectives at 631-854-8540.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to

share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been

reported missing.