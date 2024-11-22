Ward Melville football edges Longwood Lions

Ward Melville running back Joey Benedetto bolts out of the back field. Bill Landon photo
The Patriots take the field in the Suffolk Division I semi-final game Friday night. Photo by Bill Landon
Joey Benedetto eyes an opening for the Patriots in the semi-final round against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Jesse Spronck sheds a tackler for the Patriots in the semi-final round against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville head coach Chris Boltrek. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville quarterback Hudson Philbrick on keeper for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Joey Karpowicz eyes the end zone for the Patriots in the semi-final round against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Joey Karpowicz lunges for the end zone for the Patriots in the semi-final round against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Ethan Jargo splits the uprights for the Patriots in the semi-final round against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville quarterback Hudson Philbrick looks down field. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

No. 3 seed Ward Melville came calling on No. 2 seed, Longwood Lions, in Friday night’s Suffolk Division I football semifinals. It was a ground-and-pound battle where the Patriots nipped the Lions 14-7, punching their ticket to Saturday night’s championship final at Stony Brook University.

Longwood opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 29-yard breakaway run by Kalen Percer, but the Patriots answered in the closing seconds of the half when Joey Karpowicz plowed into the end zone on short yardage to knot the game at 7-7. Six minutes into the fourth quarter, Ward Melville running back Joey Benedetto, who piled up 186 rushing yards, punched one in on a four-yard run, and Ethan Jargo’s kick split the uprights for the 14-7 final.

Ward Melville (9-1) will square off against William Floyd (9-1) in the Suffolk Division I championship game at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here: gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI

