Ward Melville football edges Longwood Lions

By Bill Landon

No. 3 seed Ward Melville came calling on No. 2 seed, Longwood Lions, in Friday night’s Suffolk Division I football semifinals. It was a ground-and-pound battle where the Patriots nipped the Lions 14-7, punching their ticket to Saturday night’s championship final at Stony Brook University.

Longwood opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 29-yard breakaway run by Kalen Percer, but the Patriots answered in the closing seconds of the half when Joey Karpowicz plowed into the end zone on short yardage to knot the game at 7-7. Six minutes into the fourth quarter, Ward Melville running back Joey Benedetto, who piled up 186 rushing yards, punched one in on a four-yard run, and Ethan Jargo’s kick split the uprights for the 14-7 final.

Ward Melville (9-1) will square off against William Floyd (9-1) in the Suffolk Division I championship game at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here: gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI