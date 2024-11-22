A taste of Scandinavia comes to St. James

1 of 15

By Jennifer Donatelli

Calling all Vikings! Whether attendees were Norwegian, Swedish, Danish or simply fans of the Viking spirit, visitors found a warm welcome at the Sons of Norway Loyal Lodge 252’s annual Scandinavian Bazaar. Held Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. James Lutheran Church in St. James, the event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., drawing crowds eager to immerse themselves in the Nordic culture.

The bazaar, a vibrant mix of heritage and community, featured handcrafted Norwegian items, including intricately designed textile

The day’s culinary offerings were a major highlight. The dining room buzzed with the aroma of fresh waffles, served with lingonberries, while volunteers Reidun Rasmussen and Centoral Stevens enjoyed sharing the simple yet satisfying dish of potatoes, carrots and onions, in broth. “It’s an easy meal and feeds a lot of people,” Stevens said.

Adding to the festive spirit was live accordion music performed by Ellen “The Swedish Meatball” from Bay Ridge, whose cheerful tunes and motto of “good music, good liquor, good friends and good times,” brought smiles to attendees.

Hundreds of attendees from across Long Island gathered for the event, which has been a cornerstone of the lodge’s activities for more than 50 years. While no one could pinpoint the exact start date, members fondly recalled attending as children alongside their parents.

“This event is part of our history,” said incoming lodge president Ben Johnson, who first joined the Sons of Norway in the 1950s as a child.

“It provides me with a connection to my heritage and insight into the culture and history of Scandinavia and my ancestors, who came over through Ellis Island three generations ago,” he continued.

Stacey Johnson, Ben’s daughter, reminisced about growing up with the lodge’s event. “It’s like one big family. To see all these people come and enjoy the day gives me complete joy,” she said.

Joan Hildebrand of Northport attended after falling in love with Scandinavian culture during a trip to the region, and was drawn to the event because of “the people, the scenery and the [Nordic] style — it’s what brought me here today,” she said.

Proceeds from the bazaar will support the Sons of Norway Loyal Lodge 252, an organization founded in 1924 by 30 immigrants. For nearly 100 years, the lodge has celebrated Norwegian-American heritage through cultural events and programs.

For more information about the Sons of Norway Loyal Lodge 252 or membership opportunities visit their website at loyallodge.org.