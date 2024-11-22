Mather Hospital earns 21st top Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog

Northwell’s Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson earned its 21st “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, the most of any Suffolk Country Hospital. Leapfrog, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Patient safety and raising health for everyone are the top priorities at Mather Hospital and the goal of every team member,” said Mather President Kevin McGeachy. “I applaud this continued recognition of our hospital’s achievements in patient safety by the Leapfrog Group. Mather Hospital is committed to continuous improvement in safety and patient satisfaction and exceeding expectations about the care we provide to our community.”

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Mather Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Mather Hospital, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Full safety grade details and valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital are at HospitalSafetyGrade.org.