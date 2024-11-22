Huntington Town Board addresses the budget and community initiatives

By Peter Sloniewsky

The Huntington Town Board met Nov. 7 to discuss budgeting, zoning changes and community welfare.

Various department heads presented preliminary budgets for 2025 and the board scheduled public hearings for resident feedback on project funding and tax implications.

The board approved a $1,000 donation from Reworld for the Pink in the Park Breast Cancer Awareness Fair. Rink fees were waived for the Andrew McMorris Foundation charity hockey game, a match between the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office and Suffolk County firefighters to support the foundation’s mission to end drunk and impaired driving.

The board named the Hubbs-Burr Marstellar House in Commack as a historic landmark. The house, built in 1840, is noted as one of the best Queen Anne-style houses of the area and was inhabited by some of the town’s first residents.

Public hearings were announced on new measures to combat coastal erosion, on public safety, on sewer construction and on fire prevention measures.

There was another meeting Nov. 19 for which we have no details, and there will be another meeting Dec. 10.