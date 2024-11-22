Creating connections at Wading River Elementary School’s Holiday Craft Fair

1 of 27

By Bill Landon

The 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair at Wading River Elementary School took place Saturday, Nov. 16. The event was hosted by Wildcats Helping the Arts and Music (WHAM), a fundraising event featuring local vendors, crafts, food items, snacks and raffles for a day of family fun.

WHAM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit booster club supporting fine and performing arts in the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District. The organization, comprising parents and students, in collaboration with teachers and administrators, is dedicated to fostering and enhancing music, as well as visual and performing arts programs for students in grades K-12.

“This is a true community event with our PTA’s involvement. We have community members coming to shop from local, neighborhood vendors,” said event organizer Colette Grosso. “It brings people together and it helps support our booster club.”

For more information on WHAM, visit swrwham.org.