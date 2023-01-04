Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies Police & Fire by Press Release - January 4, 2023 0 11 File photo Photos from SCPD Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an employee with a pistol, pushed two others to the ground and fled with cash on December 26 at approximately 9:55 p.m. Approximately 20 minutes later, the suspect entered Lucky Smoke Shop and Beer, located at 20 Floyd in Shirley, pointed a gun at employees and stole cash. The man was described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Hurley” in blue on the front, black pants and red and black sneakers. Investigators believe the suspect may have fled in a flight-colored SUV, possibly Chevrolet Equinox or similar. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.