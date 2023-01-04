Wanted for Lake Grove Petit Larceny Police & Fire by Press Release - January 4, 2023 0 4 Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in October. Three men allegedly stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Lake Grove Plaza, at approximately 2:40 p.m. on October 19. The merchandise is valued at approximately $900. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.