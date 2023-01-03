Wanted for Smithtown Burglary Police & Fire by Press Release - January 3, 2023 0 70 METRO photo Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a Smithtown business in November. A man broke a lock and entered Transitions Counseling Services located at 22 Lawrence Avenue, on November 18 at approximately 8:45 p.m. and stole cash. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.