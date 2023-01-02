Woman arrested for falsely reporting bomb threats at Smith Haven Mall Police & FireTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - January 2, 2023 0 79 METRO photo Suffolk County Police arrested an Amityville woman who allegedly falsely reported bomb and gun threats at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove .on Jan. 1. Fourth Precinct officers responded to mall after a text message was sent to 911 reporting a bomb inside the mall at approximately 4:06 p.m. A few minutes later, another text message from the same phone number indicated a woman had a gun in the mall. Officers conducted a thorough search and determined there was no threat to the public. Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, Tasia Morales, an employee of one of the mall stores, was arrested. Morales, 28, of 803 Bayview Ave., Amityville was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident 1st Degree. A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. To report a crime anonymously, call 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if your tip results in an arrest.