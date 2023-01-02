Wanted for Huntington Station hit-and-run Police & Fire by Press Release - January 2, 2023 0 82 Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Huntington Station on Dec. 29. A woman was attempting to cross New York Avenue, just south of Huntington Public Library (Station Branch), when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene southbound on New York Avenue at 7:10 p.m. The victim, 39, was airlifted with serious injuries to Stony Brook University Hospital. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The vehicle that fled is described as an older model gray four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra or Altima. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.