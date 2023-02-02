Wanted for Setauket Petit Larcenies

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole items from vehicles in Setauket this month.

A man stole items a 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Old Field Road between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m., and a 2019 Toyota 4Runner and 2021 Toyota Tundra on Christian Avenue between 3 a.m. and 12 p.m., on January 22. The items included gift cards and cash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.