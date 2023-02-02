SCCC named an Amazon Education Partner for Career Choice Program

Amazon’s Career Choice program provides pre-paid tuition to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere

Suffolk County Community College has been selected as Long Island’s first education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program to provide Amazon’s hourly employees access to Suffolk County Community College, the college and company announced.

“We are delighted to be the first on Long Island to partner with Amazon to offer this important opportunity. Amazon’s Career Choice program is in keeping with Suffolk’s core mission to provide outstanding and affordable educational opportunities for all county residents. Partnering with Amazon will allow us to connect a new audience of working students with either traditional college courses or career-oriented training for in-demand jobs, that will positively impact their lives and our communities,” said Suffolk County Community College President Dr. Edward Bonahue.

“It is important that everyone, regardless of their financial situation is given the opportunity to earn a college degree,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “That is why I am so proud that Suffolk County Community College was selected as Long Island’s first education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program. This partnership showcases both the college and Amazon’s commitment to providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the 21st century workforce.”

Bonahue said that although the new program has not yet been widely publicized, outreach from College representatives already brought new students from Amazon to the college for the spring 2023 semester.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re proud of our growing footprint on Long Island and we’re even prouder to offer this program through our partnership with Suffolk County Community College,” said Carley Graham Garcia, Amazon’s Head of Community Affairs in New York. “This adds to the many benefits available to our employees on Long Island and participants will join 110,000 Amazon employees around the world who have already participated in Career Choice.”

Suffolk County Community College is the State University of New York (SUNY) system’s largest community college, enrolling more than 20,000 for-credit students and over 7,500 non-credit students. The College offers more than 100 degree and certificate program options.

The College is comprised of three campuses and two downtown centers: The Ammerman Campus in Selden, ; Michael J. Grant Campus in Brentwood; Eastern Campus in Riverhead, and downtown centers in Riverhead and Sayville.

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice