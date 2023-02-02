Holbrook woman arrested for Leandra’s Law following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Holbrook woman on Feb. 1 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with her 10-year-old son in the vehicle.

Veliza Lugo was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when she struck two other vehicles at 5:46 p.m. It was determined Lugo was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash. There were no injuries reported in the crash and the child was released into the custody of family.

Lugo, 42, was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law), Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The Chevrolet was impounded. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.