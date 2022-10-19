Wanted for Selden public lewdness

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly committed a lewd act at a Selden college this month.

A man allegely filmed another man using the restroom before he exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of the victim at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campus, on October 5 at approximately 2 p.m. The man fled the scene on foot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.