Wanted for Centereach and Middle Island Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly used stolen credit cards at two businesses in Centereach and Lake Grove in September.

Three men allegedly used a stolen credit card at Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall, and Speedway, located at 2825 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove on September 5. The credit cards were stolen from a pocketbook in a vehicle on Talisam Drive in Dix Hills on September 4 or 5.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.