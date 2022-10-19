Port Jeff Royals break Mattituck’s 12-win undefeated streak
The Tuckers of Mattituck came knocking on Port Jeff’s door Monday, Oct. 17, sitting atop the League VIII leaderboard undefeated at 12-0.
Looking to make it 13 in a row, the Tuckers met their match as the second-place Royals had other ideas of their own.
Port Jeff got out to a slow start, dropping the first set 25-17, but battled back in the second set to edge the Tuckers 25-22. The two juggernauts wowed the crowd, sustaining numerous extended volleys showcasing both teams’ talent.
The Royals took the third set in convincing fashion, winning it 25-17. With their backs against the wall, Mattituck traded points with Port Jeff throughout the fourth set, then called timeout trailing 24-23.
But the Royals closed out solidly, putting the game away 25-23 and handing Mattituck its first loss of the season with just two games remaining.
Postseason play will begin Monday, Oct. 24.
— Photos by Bill Landon