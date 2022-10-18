Wanted for Selden burglary

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly burglarized a Selden home.

An Adirondack Drive home was burglarized on October 2 at approximately 5 p.m. Assorted jewelry, including the ring, on the right engraved with the date 9/7/07 and the letter “S”, and a ring with the name “Veronica” written in script, was stolen.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.