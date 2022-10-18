Superintendent Losquadro, Councilman LaValle announce paving of Holbrook Road, Holbrook Avenue

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the resurfacing of Holbrook Road from Route 25 to Portion Road, Holbrook Avenue and Smith Road in Centereach and Ronkonkoma.

Prior to paving, crews completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 11,650 square feet of concrete sidewalk, 6,300 square feet of aprons, 4,975 linear feet of concrete curb, and 4,780 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $135,525 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services. In addition, crews replaced catch basin roadway safety grates with bicycle-friendly grates. The new grates that were installed have narrower openings that are designed to meet current federal and state safety standards. The total cost for this paving project was approximately $676,000.

“The portion of Holbrook Road that we resurfaced is a major artery running from Centereach to Ronkonkoma,” said Superintendent Losquadro. “Crews worked diligently to complete this paving project – which is located in a school zone – prior to the start of the school year earlier this month to be as minimally-disruptive to students, teachers and administrators traveling to and from Holbrook Road Elementary School.”

“I want to thank the Highway Superintendent for prioritizing Holbrook Road in the 2022 paving schedule. Infrastructure projects are extremely important to our residents, and I am committed to focusing on infrastructure projects like this to continue to improve the quality of life of our residents in the Town of Brookhaven.” said Councilman LaValle.