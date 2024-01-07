Wanted for Selden Identity Theft

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used another person’s credit card information to make a purchase at a Selden store in November.

A man allegedly used stolen credit card information to make an online purchase for AirPods from Target, located at 307 Independence Plaza, on November 27. The man then picked them up later that day at approximately 10:10 p.m. and fled the store in a dark blue Honda Accord.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.