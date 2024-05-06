East Northport Middle School student arrested for making threat of mass harm

Suffolk County Police arrested an East Northport student on May 6 at approximately 3 p.m. after she made threats of mass harm to several students. Second Precinct Crime Section officers responded to East Northport Middle School, located at 1075 5th Ave., after a student made a verbal threat of mass harm to other students at the school.

Officers located and isolated the 13-year-old student, and an investigation was conducted. There were no weapons brought to the school. She was arrested at the school at approximately 3 p.m. and transported to the Second Precinct. The student was charged with Threat of Mass Harm, a Class B Misdemeanor, and released to her parents. She will be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court on a later date.