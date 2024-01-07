Home Arts & Entertainment Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau holds winter coat drive
Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico has announced that the Town’s Youth Bureau will hold its annual INTERFACE Coat Drive from January 8 to February 9 to help residents in need stay warm this winter. Donations of new or gently used clean coats, scarves, hats and gloves in infant to adult sizes can be dropped off at the following locations:
“Many of our residents are going through hard times and may not have proper clothing to keep warm during the winter months,” said Supervisor Panico. “I thank our Youth Bureau for organizing the Coat Drive and I encourage residents to make a donation to help their neighbors in need.
Hours of operation for the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau INTERFACE Program’s Annual Coat Drive are from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. For further information, please contact Josie Lunde at the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau or call at 631-451-8011.
About INTERFACE:
INTERFACE is a partnership between individuals, generous corporate neighbors and the Town of Brookhaven united in a shared effort to give assistance to Brookhaven’s less fortunate residents all year round.