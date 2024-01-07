Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau holds winter coat drive

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico has announced that the Town’s Youth Bureau will hold its annual INTERFACE Coat Drive from January 8 to February 9 to help residents in need stay warm this winter. Donations of new or gently used clean coats, scarves, hats and gloves in infant to adult sizes can be dropped off at the following locations:

Brookhaven Town Hall, One Independence Hill, Farmingville

Brookhaven Highway Department, 1140 Old Town Road, Coram

Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center, 39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point

New Village Recreation Center, 20 Wireless Road, Centereach

Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mount Sinai

Moriches Bay Recreation Center, 313 Frowein Road, Center Moriches

Brookhaven Town Parks and Recreation Department, 286 Hawkins Road, Centereach

Brookhaven Town Vehicle Control Building, 550 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue

Village of Lake Grove Hall & Rec Center, 980 Hawkins Avenue, Lake Grove

“Many of our residents are going through hard times and may not have proper clothing to keep warm during the winter months,” said Supervisor Panico. “I thank our Youth Bureau for organizing the Coat Drive and I encourage residents to make a donation to help their neighbors in need.

Hours of operation for the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau INTERFACE Program’s Annual Coat Drive are from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. For further information, please contact Josie Lunde at the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau or call at 631-451-8011.

About INTERFACE:

INTERFACE is a partnership between individuals, generous corporate neighbors and the Town of Brookhaven united in a shared effort to give assistance to Brookhaven’s less fortunate residents all year round.