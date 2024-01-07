Smithtown West varsity boys and girls soccer champs honored at Suffolk Legislature meeting

1 of 2

Suffolk County Legislators Leslie Kennedy and Rob Trotta recognized the Smithtown West Varsity Boys and Girls Soccer Teams at the December 20, 2023 meeting of the Legislature for winning the Long Island Class AA championship for their respective teams.

This was the first time in the school’s history that both the boys and girls soccer teams won the championship.

Legislators Kennedy and Trotta in commending the students noted that they demonstrated their athletic ability and outstanding team work while their coaches and athletic director have shown the importance of perseverance and commitment.