2023 Year in Review: September

by TBR Staff - January 7, 2024 0 26 1 of 5 Teachers and staff in the Three Village Central School District welcome students back as they return to their buildings for the first day of school on Sept. 5. Two students arrive at Minnesauke Elementary School for the first day of class. Photo courtesy TVCSD Despite not having any dragon boat racing, the 9th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival is filled with excitement Saturday, Sept. 16. Photo courtesy Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Suffolk County first responders honor the fallen during a memorial service at the Suffolk County 9/11 Memorial outside the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge on Monday morning, Sept. 11. Photos from Steve Bellone's Flickr page Suffolk County launches the JumpSMART program, a downtown revitalization initiative. From left, Minority Leader Jason Richberg (D), former Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey (R). Photo from Steve Bellone's Flickr page Officials call for intervention as they mark the beginning of Opioid Awareness Month. From left, Town of Brookhaven Councilman Dan Panico (R), Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney (R), town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D), Councilman Neil Manzella (R) and Councilman Michael Loguercio (R). Photo by Raymond Janis