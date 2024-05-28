Wanted for Medford grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly used a debit card in Centereach and Middle Island stores that was stolen in Medford earlier that day
A woman lost her debit card at the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles located at 2799 Route 112, Medford on May 10 at approximately 12 p.m. Two men then allegedly used the stolen credit cards a short time later at two Walmart stores, located at 161 Centereach Mall in Centereach and 750 Route 25A in Middle Island. Additional transactions were also made.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.