Two arrested for selling alcohol or vape products to minors in East Northport

Suffolk County Police today arrested two people for allegedly selling vape or alcohol products to underage people during a compliance check in the Second Precinct.

As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted compliance checks into the sale of vapes and alcohol to underaged persons at 26 businesses in the Second Precinct and two were found to not be in compliance with the law.

Charles Spinella, 21, of Kings Park, an employee of Legacy Smoke Shop, located at 39 Larkfield Road, allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to an underaged person and was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st Degree.

Harsh Gajjar, 21, of Plainview, an employee of Mister Tobacco 2 Smoke & Vape Shop, located at 2031 East Jericho Turnpike, East Northport, allegedly sold a vape product to an underaged person and was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree.

Spinella and Gajjar were both issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.