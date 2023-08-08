Wanted for Huntington Criminal Mischief 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly damaged a woman’s vehicle following a road rage incident.

Two drivers were involved in a road rage incident when one driver, a male described as possibly Middle Eastern and driving a white van, allegedly threw a metal object and broke the rear windshield of the other driver’s vehicle, a 2020 Volkswagen, on August 2 at approximately 8:15 p.m. on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.