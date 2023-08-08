Wanted for leaving scene of accident in Farmingville

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene in Farmingville this month.

A man was riding a bicycle westbound on the sidewalk of Portion Road on August 1 at 7:25 p.m. at when he was struck by a black SUV, driven by a man, exiting the parking lot of a gas station located at 1090 Portion Road in Farmingville. The driver fled the scene.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.