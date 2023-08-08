Wanted for Commack Identity Theft

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used another person’s debit card to make a purchase.

A man allegedly used a Commack woman’s debit card number to make a $465 online purchase at Target. The man then picked up the items at the Target location in Westbury and immediately returned the items for a gift card.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.