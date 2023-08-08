Wanted for Huntington Station Assault

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Huntington Station in July.

A woman was walking near the intersection of 4th Avenue and West 12th Street when she was approached by a man who allegedly slapped her buttocks and punched her in the head at approximately 11:20 a.m. on July 10. The man fled the scene on foot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.