Employee at Middle Island business arrested for selling cannabis without a license

Suffolk County Police arrested an employee at a smoke shop for allegedly selling cannabis without a license in Middle Island on May 9.

Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers arrested Kyle Robson for allegedly selling cannabis without a license at Irie Vaporization Wellness and Scents located at 8 Middle Country Road at approximately 3:05 p.m. Investigators seized numerous cannabis products.

Robson, 21, of Ridge, was charged with Unlawful Sale of Cannabis. He was issued a Field Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.