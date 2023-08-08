Two people arrested for selling marijuana products to minors in Selden

In response to numerous community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, along with members of the Suffolk County Department of Health—Tobacco Enforcement, conducted an investigation into the sale of marijuana products and e-liquid nicotine during which two Selden businesses were checked for compliance with the law.

Laljibhai Chaudhari Jayesh Kumar, 62, of Ronkonkoma, an employee of Smoke Shop, located at 317 Middle Country Road, was charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor. Officers seized more than 1,200 flavored vape products from the business.

Ebaab Alisyed, 22, of Mt. Sinai, an employee of Selden Smoke Shop, located at 1245 Middle Country Road, was also charged charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and Criminal Sale of Cannabis 3rd Degree. More than 1,800 flavored vape products and more than 700 cannabis products were confiscated.

Both were released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.