Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole a wallet from a store in Commack in September.

Three women, using distraction techniques, allegedly stole a wallet containing credit cards from a person at Five Below, located at 108 Veterans Memorial Highway on September 29. The credit cards were used at a Target in Commack later that day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.