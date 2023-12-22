Video: Wanted for Farmingville fatal hit and run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Farmingville.

Alberto Perea Vazquez was crossing Horseblock Road, near Raymond Avenue, on December 11 at approximately 6 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped momentarily, exited his vehicle, and then fled the scene in the car. Vazquez was then struck by another vehicle and the driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene. Detectives believe the vehicle that fled is a gray 2003 to 2007 four-door Honda Accord and missing the passenger side mirror.

Vazquez, 56, of Farmingville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or stopped at the scene and has not spoken to police is asked to call detectives.

For video of the incident, visit www.youtube.com/SCPDTV

Click on Wanted for Farmingville Fatal Hit and Run 23-778079

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.