New Year’s Laughin’ Eve returns to Theatre Three

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson its 15th annual New Year’s Laughin’ Eve at 6 p.m. (early bird show) or 8 p.m. (prime time show) with comedians Paul Anthony, Bryan McKenna, Maria Walsh and Chris Roach. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with laughter and hilarious fun! Tickets are $65 for the early bird show, $75 for the prime time show. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.