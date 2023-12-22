Home Arts & Entertainment New Year’s Laughin’ Eve returns to Theatre Three
New Year’s Laughin’ Eve returns to Theatre Three
Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson its 15th annual New Year’s Laughin’ Eve at 6 p.m. (early bird show) or 8 p.m. (prime time show) with comedians Paul Anthony, Bryan McKenna, Maria Walsh and Chris Roach. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with laughter and hilarious fun! Tickets are $65 for the early bird show, $75 for the prime time show. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.