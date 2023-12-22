Shoreham Wading-River Wildcats girls basketball comes alive in second half

Shoreham Wading-River Wildcats girls basketball comes alive in second half

by -
0 40
1 of 13
Alyssa Bell lays up for two for the Wildcats at home against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Leslie Jablonski shoots in a home game against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Stamatia Almiroudis drives the baseline for the Wildcats in a home game against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Grayce Kitchen banks two for the Wildcats in a non-league matchup against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Alyssa Bell goes to the basket for the Wildcats at home against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Charlotte Erb scores for the Wildcats in a home game against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Haylie Abrams shoots for the Wildcats in a home game against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Alyssa Bell banks two more for the Wildcats at home against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Grayce Kitchen shoots from the baseline for the Wildcats in a non-league matchup against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Alyssa Bell lays up for two more for the Wildcats at home against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Juliana Mahan banks two in a home game against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Stamatia Almiroudis drives the baseline for the Wildcats in a home game against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Juliana Mahan fights her way to the rim at home against Greenport. Photo by Bill Landon

With eight consecutive nonleague games to open the Shoreham-Wading River girls basketball season, game five pitted the Wildcats against Greenport Tuesday night when the visiting Porters clung to a one-point lead to open the second half. The Wildcats came alive in the final 16 minutes of play, slamming the door shut to win the game 50-28 in the Dec. 19 contest.

Senior forward Juliana Mahan led her team in scoring with eight field goals and three from the line for 19 points, while juniors Alyssa Bell banked 17 and Grayce Kitchen netted 9.

The win lifts Shoreham-Wading River to 2-3 in the early season.

The Wildcats retake the court in another nonleague matchup Thursday, Dec. 21, with a road game against Rocky Point. Game time is slated for 4:30 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 4

0 18

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply