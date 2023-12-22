Three Village Historical Society awarded JumpSMART grant

By Samantha Rutt

The Three Village Historical Society was awarded a $300,000 grant, courtesy of the JumpSMART Small Business Downtown Investment Program on Monday afternoon, Dec. 18.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and other local officials gathered at Gallery North to present the organization with a giant check signifying the donation.

Along with the Three Village Historical Society, the Ward Melville Heritage Organization, LI Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame and Gallery North – Setauket Historic District also received generous grants from the JumpSMART program. The donations’ funding will be used to support downtown revitalization efforts.

“The funding that we’re distributing here is about supporting our downtowns and our cultural institutions that are so important,” Bellone said. “Much of the funding comes out of the award that we received from the federal government — they really are about promoting economic sustainability over the long term, and I can’t think of a better way to do that than investing in our cultural arts and institutions like the ones here.”