Over $3,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Kohl’s in Commack

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Commack store in October.

Two men allegedly stole assorted clothing valued at approximately $3,250, from Kohl’s, located at 45 Crooked Hill Road, on October 14. They fled the scene in a blue Mini Cooper.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.