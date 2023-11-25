Suffolk D.A.: Five indicted for conspiring to smuggle fentanyl into Suffolk County Correctional Facility

The Suffolk County Correctional Facility monitors and records various types of communications initiated by inmates. The inmates at the Suffolk County correctional facilities are notified of the monitoring.

According to the investigation, on August 22, 2023, deputy sheriff investigators received information from Suffolk County Correctional Facility correction officers that HAMILTON, an inmate at the jail, was allegedly planning for WILLIAMS, his girlfriend, to deliver fentanyl-laced papers to him through his defense attorney, who allegedly had no knowledge of the plan. HAMILTON was incarcerated in Suffolk County for a number of pending criminal charges, including Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

HAMILTON then allegedly placed a series of calls to ALYSSA BRIENZA where he asked BRIENZA about obtaining fentanyl. BRIENZA then allegedly spoke to FOSTER, who, at the time, was serving a prison sentence at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, New York, for a conviction of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. During his conversations with BRIENZA, FOSTER set the price for the fentanyl to be sold to HAMILTON. Once HAMILTON learned of the cost from BRIENZA, he then allegedly spoke to WILLIAMS who was to arrange for the delivery of the fentanyl to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

On August 19, 2023, BRIENZA allegedly delivered four blank pages to WILLIAMS that were sprayed with a liquid laced with fentanyl. HAMILTON then allegedly instructed WILLIAMS to contact an attorney representing FREEMAN. FREEMAN had informed his attorney that someone would be delivering legal documents to him. FREEMAN then asked his attorney to pass the documents, delivered by WILLIAMS, to him.

On August 23, 2023, after contacting the attorney and advising him that she was on her way, WILLIAMS was then arrested by deputy sheriffs as she entered the Arthur M. Cromarty Court Complex building in Riverhead. Deputy sheriffs allegedly found a manilla envelope containing four pages with legal terms printed on them in WILLIAMS’ possession.