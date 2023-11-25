Wanted for Melville Grand Larceny

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole a wallet from a purse in Melville in October.

A man was distracting a staff member at La Piazza, located at 512 Walt Whitman Road, when a male and female allegedly stole a wallet from a purse, that contained cash and credit cards, which was hanging from a chair on October 21 at approximately 3 p.m. The credit cards were later used at Best Buy and Apple in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.