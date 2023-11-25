Wanted for Huntington Grand Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who allegedly stole credit cards from a Huntington restaurant in November.

Two women allegedly stole credit cards from a purse on a chair at of BiVio Ristorante, located at 1801 East Jericho Turnpike, on November 4 at approximately 9 p.m. The women later used the credit cards at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack. The women fled in a gray Kia Soul, possibly with Connecticut license plates.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.