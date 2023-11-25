Stolen credit card used at Walgreens in Islandia

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used stolen credit cards at an Islandia store in October.

A woman allegedly used a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases totaling approximately $260 at Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway, on October 7. The card had been stolen earlier that day.

