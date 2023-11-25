Wanted for Ronkonkoma Burglary

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly burglarized a Ronkonkoma store in November.

A man allegedly used a pitchfork to break the front glass door of Barcode Smoke Shop, located at 2402 Ocean Ave., on November 6 at approximately 1:20 a.m. He stole the cash register drawer containing approximately $3000, then fled on foot out the back door. The suspect was seen exiting what appeared to be an older model Dodge Charger prior to committing the burglary.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.